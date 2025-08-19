Llano, TX – I’m Evan. My wife is Michelle. We have two FM stations in the Hill Country of Texas. Michelle works full time at a FinTech and Evan is decent at radio, but better at charity. We’re looking for you to come run these stations as your own. Serve the communities you cover, help small business owners grow their businesses, build and train the team, and maybe even have a little fun. Let’s do good work together!
GM of Two Hill Country Stations
Job details
Pay
$40,000 – $65,000 a year
Job type
Full-time
Work setting
In-person
Paid time off
Flexible schedule
Full job description
Location: Highland Lakes Area, Texas (Relocation Required)
Company: Media Railyard
Stations: Stinger FM 102.9 & The Hook 106.5
Base Salary: $40,000/year (Negotiable)
Bonus: 30% of profits quarterly
—
About the Role
Are you the kind of person who cheers for the home team, shops local, and believes radio can still be magic?
Media Railyard is looking for a General Manager to lead two of the Highland Lakes’ most community-driven radio stations—Stinger FM and The Hook—into their next chapter of growth and impact. Our stations sound great and have loyal listeners, but now we need someone to take the business side seriously: grow advertising, energize our brand, and most importantly, serve our community like no Spotify playlist ever could.
This is a startup-style leadership role with a stable salary—ideal for someone who wants to make a real difference while running a business they can take personal pride in.
What You’ll Own
Business Leadership: Own the day-to-day operations, manage the budget, and drive strategic decisions to grow both revenue and listenership. You’ll be the engine that keeps us thriving.
Sales Strategy & Management: Coach and lead our 3-person sales team. Build a high-performance culture rooted in trust and accountability. Drive new ad partnerships that help local businesses grow and get heard.
Marketing, Branding & Events: Take the lead on social media, on-air promotions, and creative branding that turns heads locally—and across the state. Build a presence that’s unmistakably rooted in the Highland Lakes but entertaining enough for anyone in Texas to want to stream.
Community Engagement: Be the friendly face and driving force behind our station’s presence in the community. Support local schools, champion nonprofits, help small businesses succeed, and make radio that reflects the heart and humor of the Texas Hill Country.
Programming Collaboration: Work with our talented on-air and production teams to create programming that’s relevant, fun, and truly local—from weather alerts to Friday night football scores to wild stories from around the lake.
You’re a Fit If You…
Live in—or are excited to relocate to—the Highland Lakes area (Llano, Kingsland, Burnet, Marble Falls, or nearby)
Have business leadership experience and are comfortable owning a P&L
Know how to build and lead a sales process—and aren’t afraid to get in the trenches yourself
Have a deep love for local communities, small-town life, and homegrown businesses
Understand modern marketing, branding, and digital engagement (and aren’t afraid of TikTok or Canva)
Are a natural builder who can take an idea and run with it
Are ready to lead a team and treat this like your own business—with the support of owners who’ve invested and believe in your success
Bonus Points If You…
Have a background in radio, media, entertainment, or advertising
Know how to build and lead sales teams
Have launched social campaigns or community events with measurable impact
Are deeply familiar with the Texas Hill Country culture—or excited to learn and embrace it
Why Join Media Railyard?
Make a Real Impact – Help small businesses grow, support school sports, highlight local heroes, and build something your neighbors love.
Run It Like It’s Yours – Without the financial risk of ownership.
Build a True Local Brand – One listeners choose over their playlists because it’s relevant, warm, and alive with local flavor.
Performance Bonus – Your hustle = your reward. Drive profitability and earn more.
—
About Us
Media Railyard is the proud parent company of Stinger FM 102.9 and The Hook 106.5. These stations are about one year old and already have a great sound and a large number of loyal listeners. We’re passionate about serving our community, entertaining our listeners, and helping local businesses grow.
With your help, we’ll become more than FM—we’ll become a modern, local entertainment brand that everyone in the Highland Lakes knows, loves, and shares.
—
How to Apply
Ready to take the mic? Submit your resume and a short cover letter telling us why this is your dream job. Show us your passion, your strategy, and your plan. Send to [email protected]
