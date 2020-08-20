iHeart Vegas Picks Up Mojoe

Mojoe Roberts has been named PD for 95.5 The Bull in Las Vegas. Before the COVID cuts, Mojo was format captain for Alpha Media and PD for KUPL-FM in Portland. He’s also worked in Modesto and Stockton California and Boise.

“I’ve long admired iHeartMedia’s innovation and forward-thinking, so I’m thrilled to join the iHeartCountry family and lead the charge at 95.5 The Bull,” said Roberts. “To do so in the entertainment capital of the world is a dream come true. I want to give a big thank you to iHeartMedia for this awesome opportunity.”