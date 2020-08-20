iHeart Helping Out The Children

iHeartMedia Connecticut partnered with Live Nation Connecticut, The XFINITY Theatre, WTNH-TV, teacher’s unions Connecticut Education Association and American Federation of Teachers, Salvation Army, Mizzi Cosmetics and the Rossi Family Foundation on a Back to School Drive for Teachers and Students.

The drive was held at the XFINITY Theatre in Hartford and residents across the state were encouraged to donate traditional back to school items, like notebooks, pencils and glue sticks, as well as tech items including personal speaker systems for teachers and headphones for students. In exchange for the touchless donation of an item, facemasks and hand sanitizer were given out.

Over 30,000 face masks were distributed in total; 21,000 of them went to the teacher’s unions, and the remainder to those who donated as well as to outfit the Hartford Police Department with masks and hand sanitizer.

School supplies collected on-site were split between the CEA and the AFT; The Salvation Army collected new teddy bears for children going through trauma and are also the recipients of the Amazon Wishlist of items requested.