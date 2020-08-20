No Shirt, No Problem. Big Money Raised.

When Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada had to cancel its main fundraiser due to COVID-19, there was an estimated $150,000 the organization raises every year that was lost. That’s when KBUL-AM afternoon host J.J. Christy decided to take off most of his clothes.

Catholic Charities teamed up with KBUL and presented “Boxers For Bucks.” Christy donned nothing but a pair of boxer shorts and slippers and “weathered” 6AM Monday through 10AM this past Tuesday on top of the local Toyota dealership.

During his stay Christy was hit with temperatures nearing 100 degrees, a brief monsoon that nearly blew his pop-up tent away, no food, and a swarm of bats!

In the end, $152,000 was raised (and still counting) for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada