Denver Chromebook Giveaway

KOSI 101.1 has kicked off a Chromebook for Kids Campaign. The Bonneville station is giving away three Chromebooks each weekday through September 11.

“With the demands and sacrifices our local teachers, parents and students are facing this fall, we felt we needed to do what we could to help ease the burden on them,” said Jim Lawson, PD.

With the nationwide shortage of devices, KOSI is hoping to help out by getting Chromebooks into the hands of families in local communities. The station has 48 devices for the campaign.