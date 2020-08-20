Salem Hosting Virtual Event on Race

The Thursday, September 17 event will be held in the Twin Cities on AM 1280 The Patriot and Freedom 1570. It’s called Unbiased: Unvarnished Truth Behind Race in America. It will feature author and commentator, Candace Owens and SRN syndicated radio host, Larry Elder.

Twin Cities resident and HotAir.com Senior Editor, Ed Morrissey will moderate the program.

“I cannot think of two better people to talk about race in America, than our own Larry Elder and Candace Owens,” said Salem-TC General Manager, Nic Anderson. “The Twin Cities have been in the forefront of this important issue, so it made a lot of sense for our market to develop Unbiased for our listeners and our community.”