Radio Awards Shortlist Arrives From New York Festivals

The New York Festivals®(NYF) 2026 Radio Awards has unveiled its 2026 Radio Awards Shortlist.

Innovative audio storytelling from creators across six continents was carefully evaluated by the New York Festivals 2026 Radio Awards Grand Jury.

This year’s shortlist “reflects the breadth of the medium, featuring entries across audiobooks, podcasts, drama, documentary, breaking news, entertainment, and music, submitted by global networks, production companies, and independent storytellers.”

The Shortlist is full of international radio broadcasting organizations. Among those from North America getting honors is the CBC and NPR affiliate KALW Public Media in San Francisco (for season four of “Uncuffed”).

The Music Documentaries shortlisted include Herb Alpert on “World Cafe with Stephen Kallao” on WXPN-FM in Philadelphia, which is syndicated across the globe.

View the 2026 Shortlist.

NYF’s Radio Awards welcomes entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers across 30+ countries. Its mission is to recognize and elevate the exceptional work of the creators shaping today’s global audio storytelling landscape.

The 2026 National Press Club Award will go to the highest scoring entry in these news program categories: Coverage of Breaking News Story, Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Nonfiction Series, Investigative Journalism podcast, and News Podcast. This year’s award winner will be announced during the New York Festivals 2026 Storytellers Gala virtual event on May 21.