Rockcastle Donates Inventory

Rockcastle Media Networks has announced that it will donate 30% of its barter commercial inventory to coronavirus education and response initiatives, and is challenging other national radio networks to make a similar effort.

Rockcastle CEO Will Sterrett: “Broadcasters’ importance is never more apparent than during a time of crisis, and we all know the key to effective advertising is a strong message coupled with reach and frequency. I’d be hard-pressed to think of a more vital message in our lifetimes, and that’s why we’re honored to use the full strength of our platform to emphasize the importance of social distancing and self-isolation during this time of turmoil. We’re continuing to offer our market-exclusive, FTP-delivered, 100% self-contained barter World Class Programming without any contractual obligation during this turbulent time. It’s our obligation to each other as an industry, to our clients, and to our audiences to work together, and I encourage all operators to use available inventory for COVID-19 education and response initiatives. This is a critical time for all of us, including the broadcast industry.”

Rockcastle Media Networks’ long-form programming includes the flagship multi-format daypart program Wilhite & Wall, Classic Rock weekend mainstays TimeSweep (4 hours) and Rock Talk with Dominic Forbes (1 hour), and Adult Standards juggernaut The Neon Beat with John Christopher (1-5 hours.) The company’s short-form content includes Think Fast!, Today In Rock History, and The Motivation Minute with Greg Knapp.