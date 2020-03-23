Beasley & Borrell Team Up

As part of Beasley Media Group’s ongoing We Are All in This Together Community of Caring Initiative, the company will team up with Borrell Associates to present five complimentary 30-minute webinars Tuesday and Wednesday focused on crisis marketing for local businesses impacted by the current coronavirus situation.

Topics will include: valuable tips for communicating with customers & non-customers, how to craft creative & appropriate marketing messages and common concerns & opportunities faced by local businesses.

The session is open to any interested businesses, however, it is especially relevant for local companies located within Beasley Media Group markets. The webinar will be moderated by Beasley Media Group Chief Digital Officer, Todd Handy and Vice President of Digital Sales, Dan Frisbie.

On the Borrell side, Gordon Borrell, Jim Brown and Corey Elliott will discuss how local businesses can survive in times of crisis.

