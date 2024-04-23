(By Buzz Knight) I’ve seen a fascinating trend among musicians that I’ve been privileged to interview for my Takin A Walk Podcast. I often ask guests the question, “If you didn’t do what you are doing what would your occupation be?”

These musicians, whether they be new and rising artists or established Hall of Famers, usually answer, “I never had a Plan B.” In many cases, they can’t remember a time they weren’t laser-focused on their dream passion.

Strong will, grit, and resilience are necessary traits for entrepreneurs, artists, and anyone who is trying to make a difference with their plan. Of course, the caveat is that the no plan B approach leaves zero room for error while yielding an unmatched drive towards achievement and success.

I recently recorded an upcoming Takin A Walk episode with Rolling Stone Senior Writer Brittany Spanos, who also co-hosts Rolling Stone’s Top 500 Songs of All-Time podcast with Rob Sheffield. She described her obsession at an early age that she would have a career at Rolling Stone.

That job is all she ever wanted to do. You can tell how much it means to her to be in that position.

I think whatever business you are in or what position you currently fill, consider how much more full of passion and energy you could be if you subscribed to that thinking. Think of the difference you could make in your organization. Think of the sense of pride and enjoyment you would be filled with that would carry over to those around you.

I’ll leave you with one final story on the No Plan B approach courtesy of Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal.

“I always wanted to be involved in Television as a career for as long as I can remember. I would watch TV all of the time growing up while the rest of the kids in the neighborhood were all playing outside. My parents knew I wanted to be in the TV business, but they were bewildered what my role would be. They figured there weren’t any jobs that existed where you got paid to watch TV, which they assumed was what I thought.”

“When I got my first writing job in the TV business, I sent them a new TV, with a card that said ‘Ha Ha.'”

Thanks to my friend Jeff Zito, who has a podcast called Celebrity Jobber, for inspiring this column and this question.

