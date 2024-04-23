Marketers Falsely Place Lower Value On Creative Advertising

As two key radio ad facets, creativity and emotional connection, become more important to audiences than ever before, a recent Advertiser Perceptions survey reveals a significant gap between perception and reality when it comes to marketing and agency professionals.

The study, commissioned by the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group, asked marketers to evaluate the influence of five advertising effectiveness factors – Brand, Creative, Reach, Recency, and Targeting – on sales outcomes. The inquiry intended to discern the perceived impact versus actual sales contribution as defined by NCSolutions.

Creative impact, which NCSolutions identified as the top sales driver at 49%, is notably underrated by professionals, who attribute only 19% of sales impact to creative content. This discrepancy highlights an industry oversight of the creative’s potential in engaging consumers and driving sales.

Targeting, perceived as the most significant factor by industry professionals at 24%, actually ranks fourth in sales contribution, accounting for just 11%. This misjudgment suggests that brands and agencies might be over-focusing on targeting precision at the expense of other more impactful sales drivers.

Additionally, the perception of the sales contribution of Reach and Recency is inflated compared to their actual impact, while only the importance of Brand is correctly acknowledged.

This misalignment underscores the need for a reassessment of priorities in advertising strategies, including increased pre-testing of creative content and leveraging cost-effective measures to enhance audio creative without extensive recuts.

Advertiser Perceptions has similar findings with a 2023 iHeartMedia and Pushkin Industries study that found more post-COVID disconnects between marketing strategies and consumer behavior. That study revealed contrasting indulgences; consumers are more inclined to cling to snacking and podcasting, whereas marketers are more attached to online shopping.

When it comes to driving forces, consumers prioritize connections with friends and family, while marketers are propelled by aspirations for wealth, recognition, and concerns over failure. This gap indicates a pressing need for marketers to realign their strategies with genuine consumer insights rather than assumptions or personal inclinations.