Erica Farber Is Our Special Guest Today

How is radio dealing with the coronavirus crisis? Every morning Radio Ink will have a short interview with a radio executive on how they’re dealing with the issue, how advertisers are reacting, and what listeners are saying. Today, Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti interviews RAB President and CEO Erica Farber.

How to listen to the podcast:

LISTEN ON ITUNES

LISTEN ON GOOGLE PODCASTS

LISTEN ON IHEARTRADIO

LISTEN ON PODCHASER

LISTEN ON DEEZER

LISTEN ON CASTBOX



Or search ‘Radio Ink Coronavirus Podcast’ on your favorite podcast App.



Our guest list

Episode #5 – Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti Interviews RAB CEO Erica Farber

Episode #4 – Tery Garras – Market Manager – Queen B Radio



Episode #3 – Tim Wenger – Operations Manager Entercom Buffalo



Episode #2 – Kristin Okesson – Connoisseur Media



Episode #1 – Rob Cressman – Branding Manager WDRV Chicago