  “Operation Gift Card” To Aid Boston Businesses

Beasley Media Group’s Boston cluster has unveiled “Operation Gift Card: New England” to support local restaurants and businesses located in the Greater Boston area, who have been hit by coronavirus trading restrictions, and who offer gift cards for purchase. The stations will include links to the gift cards on their websites, which collectively receive over two million page views and have 750,000 unique users on an average monthly basis, free of charge.

Operation Gift Card: New England will be promoted on-air, online, and across all five Beasley Boston station websites and mobile apps. The stations will also have on-air promotional announcements, plus posts on Facebook and Instagram, in an effort to promote the initiative.

“With local restaurants and small businesses experiencing a number of restrictions, including restaurants moving towards a take-out/delivery only model by March 17, we wanted to show our support during these challenging times,” said Mary Menna, VP and Market Manager of Beasley Media Group Boston. “Our company is committed to being there for those in need. We are all in this together!”