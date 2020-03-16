Salem To Air Coronavirus Special

The Salem Radio Network will broadcast a live one-hour special, Coronavirus Pandemic: An SRN News Special Report, Wednesday March 18 at 6 p.m. on most SRN-affiliated stations. The program will feature the latest updates on what is unfolding regarding the virus, and provide listeners with hands-on information.

The program will be co-hosted by Sebastian Gorka and Hugh Hewitt, and will also be seen on Facebook Live and streamed on www.SRNnews.com.

“The country has been shaken by the fast-changing news events of this important story, and SRN is uniquely qualified to carry out this task with a live one-hour special report,” said SRN Senior Vice President Phil Boyce.

Boyce added that Greg Clugston will provide coverage from the White House, and other SRN hosts Mike Gallagher and Dennis Prager will participate in the live broadcast, in addition to reports from major SRN affiliate locations.