Triton Digital Maps Podcast Genres to Retail Behavior In Q3

With podcasting now a revenue wheel for many radio companies, Triton Digital’s Q3 2025 US Podcast Ranker maps listener behavior to retail intent, identifying where audiences shop, what they engage with, and which genres and programs continue to expand.

The latest report offers details on shopping behaviors tied to podcast genres, audience patterns across retail segments, and program-level insights on purchase intent.

Big-box retailers indexed highest among true crime, comedy, sports, history, and news listeners. Department stores saw the greatest activity from technology, kids & family, education, music, and business listeners. Fast fashion and luxury boutiques also showed distinct relationships with technology, kids & family, business, music, and education programming.

The data identified clear contrasts between online and in-person shoppers. Online shoppers concentrated on technology, kids & family, health & fitness, business, and music podcasts. In-person shoppers engaged most with news, science, sports, fiction, and comedy programming.

Triton also released Demos+ Top Indexing Programs, which identify the top 50 programs across more than 40 audience segments.

The topline Q3 reach list included The Joe Rogan Experience, The Daily from The New York Times, Crime Junkie, Call Her Daddy, and New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which moved into the Top 10. Comedy, news, and society & culture remained the top categories by reach.

October download data from Triton-measured networks placed iHeart Audience Network, NPR, and Audacy Podcast Network at the top of the sales network ranking, with NPR News Now, Up First from NPR, and Salem Media’s Charlie Kirk Show leading podcast downloads.

In the wake of Kirk’s murder, news rose from 27.3% to 29.1%, with The Charlie Kirk Show, The Ben Shapiro Show, and Candace all advancing sharply. Forty of the Top 200 podcasts fell within the news genre. Sports listening grew from 18.2% to 19.8%, helped by the start of the NFL season. New Heights entered the Top 10, while The Bill Simmons Podcast and The Dan Patrick Show also advanced.

Triton’s Ranker now uses Demos+ data, developed with Signal Hill Insights, to combine reach and behavioral measurement for advertisers and publishers seeking detail on audience habits and motivations.

“Podcasts reflect consumers’ broader lifestyles and interests, making them one of the most powerful drivers of both discovery and decision-making for brands,” said Triton Digital SVP, Measurement Products & Strategy Daryl Battaglia. “This quarter’s podcasting data proves that the medium is maturing in ways that mirror other forms of premium content, with cross-platform loyalty, higher purchase intent, and new audience growth among younger and more diverse listeners.”