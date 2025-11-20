KARN’s United We Feed Drive Delivers 4,000 Pounds of Food

Cumulus Media Little Rock’s NewsRadio 102.9 (KARN) and its listeners contributed 4,000 pounds of food and $8,075 during the station’s United We Feed Food Drive supporting the Arkansas Food Bank. The two-day event assists local families facing food insecurity.

NewsRadio 102.9 KARN Program Director Toby Howell said, “It is a special gift to be able to bring our community together to help our neighbors struggling with hunger and food insecurity. We thank everyone who donated to help make the holidays a little brighter.”

Howell also thanked local sponsors for their donations, use of a drop-off site, truck, onsite help, and food and drinks for volunteers.

