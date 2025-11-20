Cumulus Brings Tony Randall Back West to KAT Country

Tony Randall is headed back West by his lonesome as the Afternoon Drive on-air personality for Cumulus Media’s KAT Country 103 (KATM) in Stockton-Modesto, CA. Randall is best known for his tenure as one-half of the former syndicated Tony & Kris Show.

Randall and Kris Rochester launched their partnership at WHMA in Anniston, Alabama in 1991, and within a year jumped to KSON in San Diego, where they spent nearly 16 years. They later moved their show to Nashville for an eight-year syndication run before retiring, then reuniting to lead mornings at WIVK in Knoxville in 2017.

Randall will debut his solo weekday show on December 1 in a live broadcast for KAT Country’s annual Toys for Tots campaign.

KAT Country 103 Program Director Andy Winford said, “It’s a real win for Kat Country to have someone with Tony’s experience and skill on board, and I can’t wait to work with him!”

Randall shared, “My Country radio career has been full of highs and lows. Getting the opportunity to join the incredible team at Kat Country definitely falls into the ‘highs’ category. I’m beyond excited to rejoin the Cumulus family and return to California! And I’m so grateful to Andy Winford I’m going to buy him that pony he’s been wanting.”