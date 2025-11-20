Research Finds 96% of Americans Want AM/FM Radio in New Cars

As automakers eye their options to cut AM and FM radio from their vehicles, a new report finds that 96% of Americans say built-in radio is important in a new car. The preference for in-car radio access cuts across all demographics, including those who don’t regularly listen.

The Critical Mass Insights study found that nine in ten respondents view radio access as vital during emergencies such as severe weather or natural disasters. Those numbers align with the strong public response to the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, which would require AM capability as a safety feature in all new cars sold in the US.

The findings far exceed earlier studies, including research from Xperi’s DTS, where 62% of respondents said they would immediately rule out a vehicle lacking AM/FM reception.

Ease of access also matters. 98% of Americans say radio should be simple to locate, yet in-vehicle design trends suggest otherwise. Quu’s second-annual In-Vehicle Visuals Report found that while all of the 100 best-selling models in the US include terrestrial radio, only 26% now feature a physical button, down from 36% in 2024, requiring drivers to dig through infotainment menus to tune in.

Critical Mass Insights also found that 97% of Americans view free entertainment options in vehicles as essential, particularly as streaming fatigue rises. Without AM/FM, many would be forced to pay for alternative platforms.

Automakers like Tesla, which is now removing FM radio from its base models, would be wise to heed these findings, particularly that 89% surveyed said the absence of over-the-air radio would likely keep them from buying a vehicle.

Supporting that sentiment, Edison Research’s Q3 Share of Ear data shows AM/FM receivers remain the primary listening device in the US, accounting for 87% of radio listening time in 2025, down only modestly from 93% in 2015. demonstrating the overwhelming relevance of over-the-air delivery even as digital access expands.

Critical Mass Insights Senior Vice President of Research Elizabeth Falke said the findings reinforce the importance of local radio’s connection with its audience. “The bottom line here is just how much people value having easy access to both AM and FM radio in their cars. Consumers want radio for a variety of different reasons that are largely unique to local radio – everything from discovering what new music matters to weather updates, the latest sports reports, and local news and events,” Falke commented.

The NAB has released PSAs in English and Spanish asking radio listeners to contact their members of Congress by texting AM to 39179, urging them to support legislation that ensures AM radio remains in cars. Get them for your station here.