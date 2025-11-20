What’s Got Radio’s Rising Professionals Most Excited?

From pioneering multimedia campaigns that blur the lines between broadcast and digital, to proving that Gen Z still thinks radio is “cool and entertaining,” radio’s youngest stars are writing the medium’s next chapter with confidence and an unshakeable belief in its power.

Ahead of Radio Ink crowning this year’s 30 & Under Superstars in our December issue, we asked them what part of radio’s future they are most excited to help shape and how that focus supports their long-term career goals.

Here’s what they said:

“I’m most excited to help shape the future of radio through the full integration of digital. When radio and digital work together, the results for clients are unmatched. It’s an opportunity to deliver true 360° campaigns that reach listeners everywhere they consume content. Beyond that, the future for radio personalities has never been brighter: their voices and stories now live not only on-air, but across YouTube, podcasts, and every major social platform.”

“I’m a phone-is-an-extension-of-my-arm level Zoomer, so putting radio content on digital platforms and watching it grow has been one of my passions. If there’s anything I’ve learned that I wanna shout from the rooftops, it’s that young people LOVE radio and think it’s cool and entertaining. They just need the reminder brought to them that it’s there.”

“My ultimate goal is to prove that human-hosted radio remains irreplaceable. Bridging technology with authentic storytelling. I want to pioneer formats that honor radio’s unique power while embracing innovation to deepen listener relationships.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s December issue, featuring the 30 & Under Superstars, comes out Monday, December 8. Click HERE to subscribe today.