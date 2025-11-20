NAB to FCC: Keep EAS Grounded in Local Broadcasters

An FCC Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, released in August, launched a “ground up” review of the Emergency Alert System. In its final reply comments, the NAB’s response focuses on one central message: explore enhancements, but preserve broadcast’s proven success.

In the filing, the NAB highlighted numerous examples from state emergency management agencies and federal authorities affirming broadcasters’ vital role in public safety.

The association pointed to comments from North Carolina Emergency Management, noting that radio stations “play a vital role in public safety and EAS alert.” The filing also referenced testimony from FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System office, underscoring that “radio serves as the backbone of the Emergency Alert System.”

The NAB contrasted that reliability with the fragility of broadband-dependent networks. During Hurricane Helene, more than 90% of North Carolina’s cell sites were out of service. The same was true during Hurricane Ida in several Louisiana parishes.

“Unlike broadcast viewers and listeners, mobile phone users usually have nowhere to turn when their cell service goes down,” the NAB stated. Quoting NPR, they added, “The Commission should not overlook the value and strength of the existing system. While new broadband technologies may eventually offer enhanced features, the Commission must be mindful of broadband’s limited usefulness during and after significant emergencies when power often is lost or broadband and wireless network outages are extensive.”

The NAB joined these other stakeholders in urging the FCC to establish an expert advisory committee to assess the technical and policy implications of potential reforms before they’re implemented. The association said such a committee should evaluate the feasibility, cost, and security of any new alerting measures while preserving the reliability of the current system.

The filing pointed to Digital Alert Systems’ proposal to use existing groups like FEMA’s IPAWS Subcommittee and the FCC’s Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council, as well as reinstating the FCC’s National Advisory Committee.

These entities, the NAB said, could ensure that public and private expertise informs any modernization efforts.

In closing, the NAB reaffirmed its stance that broadcast alerting remains essential to national safety. “Broadcasters take pride in their unique role in EAS,” the organization said, “and look forward to working with the FCC and other stakeholders to further consider the concepts discussed in the Notice.”