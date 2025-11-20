Women to Watch: Jasmine Bennett; Hubbard Radio Chicago

If you’ve tuned into Chicago’s 101.9 The Mix (WTMX) on a Sunday, you’ve heard the unmistakable spark of Jasmine “Jaz” Bennett, a Southside native whose voice carries both the rhythm of the city and the confidence of someone who knows she’s exactly where she’s meant to be.

Bennett’s path into radio didn’t begin behind a microphone, but behind the scenes. In 2019, she joined iHeartMedia Chicago, working in promotions, office management, and eventually podcast hosting and producing. Those early years became her training ground, a place where she learned the business, developed her storytelling skills, and built the foundation that would propel her forward.

By 2022, she earned her first on-air opportunity, a moment she describes as essential in honing her voice, style, and presence. Today, she is a weekend and fill-in on-air personality for Hubbard Radio’s The Mix, where she hosts every Sunday from 10a to 3p, and a successful podcast host. Her blend of vibrant energy, great music, and natural conversation has quickly made her a standout talent. But in many ways, the journey started long before the job.

Bennett’s love for radio goes all the way back to childhood. She describes herself as a theatre kid with wide music tastes who always loved entertaining. Growing up, she was glued to Chicago radio and the Top 40 countdown on Radio Disney every Sunday. “I’d think, ‘How cool would it be to host something like this one day?’” she says. “That feeling never left… and here we are.” That early excitement for music and connection is what still fuels her today.

Outside of The Mix, Bennett pours herself into The Midday Live Show, an entertainment and lifestyle podcast/livecast she has been building for four years. It’s a passion project that’s become both a creative playground and a proving ground. The experience of producing interviews, segments, and booking talent helped prepare her for life on the air and strengthened her confidence as a communicator.

For Bennett, preparation is a daily mindset. Social media is her main tool for staying on top of what’s trending, from music updates to celebrity news to local Chicago stories. Even though her live show airs on weekends, she approaches prep as a seven-day-a-week habit because “there’s always something happening listeners will care about.” And when natural disasters or major news stories break, she shifts into a grounded and compassionate mode. She aims to be clear and informative, but also human, reminding herself to deliver updates the way she would want to receive them.

Breaking into radio in her hometown stands as one of her greatest personal achievements. She knows how rare it is to work on the air in the city where you grew up, much less on The Mix in Chicago, and she carries that pride into every show.

She’s also experienced challenges along the way, including a corporate layoff, a setback she ultimately used as fuel to move forward. Another big hurdle was finding her voice, something she says came with practice, repetition, and embracing her authentic self. “Your voice can’t exist without you,” she explains.

When offering advice to young women aspiring to enter the industry, Bennett returns to one of her favorite childhood quotes from Babe Ruth: “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” She believes in it wholeheartedly. “And I mean never,” she adds. “Believe in yourself. That dream was placed in your heart on purpose.”

Looking at the industry today, Bennett believes radio needs to bring back the fun. The genuine excitement and love for music that listeners can feel. Whether on the air or out at an event, she says audiences can hear when you’re truly having a good time, and that energy makes all the difference.

Follow Jasmine Bennett on Instagram & TikTok: @jazzersofierce and X/Twitter: @JazzerFierce