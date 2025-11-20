Beyond Metros: Even Where Care Is Far Away, Radio Isn’t

The more I listen to people in my community, the more I realize that rural healthcare isn’t just “disappearing,” it’s slipping quietly through the cracks of everyday life. Even something as simple as getting your medicine can feel like a choreographed challenge.

A few weeks ago, while I was in the checkout line at a local market, two farmers were joking back and forth. One of them tossed out a line that made all three of us laugh:

“You plan your medicine like you plan your feed. You run out, you in trouble.”

We laughed because it was funny — but also because it was painfully true. And as I walked to my car, that line stayed with me. Because for so many families out here, it’s not really a joke at all.

It’s easy to picture a hospital or clinic closing, but harder to picture the empty space that’s left behind.

The gas tank sitting at half. The appointment reminder that sat somewhere in the digital void because the internet dropped, again. The grandmother trying to navigate a telehealth appointment because it’s the only option for months, even though she’s never been taught how to use a computer, let alone log herself into a virtual visit.

More than 80 percent of US counties are now classified as healthcare deserts. Two-thirds of provider-shortage areas are rural. And since 2013, over 100 rural hospitals have closed, adding an extra 20 to 40 miles of driving when you’re already choosing between fuel and groceries.

When people say rural healthcare is “far away,” they don’t always understand what far feels like.

It’s the miles. It’s the time. It’s the worry. It’s the weather.

It’s the simple fact that if something goes wrong, help may not reach you — and you may not reach it.

That’s not just distance. That’s disconnect.

And when a hospital closes, it doesn’t just take beds. Pharmacies disappear. Clinics consolidate into the next county. Schools lose health partners they’ve leaned on for decades. The social fabric frays a little more each time something familiar shutters.

In many towns, including my own, radio steps in as the last reliable way to get the word out. It’s how people hear about blood drives, health fairs, storm shelters, and the local clinic’s free screening day. It becomes a kind of community heartbeat. But even a heartbeat can grow faint if the signal never reaches the ears that need it most.

Telehealth was supposed to help. And in many places, it does. But out here, broadband doesn’t always cooperate.

A missed email is a missed reminder. A dropped call is a dropped diagnosis. A digital appointment link might as well be a locked door if the connection won’t hold.

Across the country, 66% of rural counties lack enough primary-care physicians, 53% of rural residents say their internet is unreliable, and rural patients are twice as likely to delay preventive screenings because getting to the appointment feels like a journey, not an errand.

When distance meets disconnection, awareness becomes the first thing lost.

And yet, radio keeps finding its way through the cracks.

Because 43% of daily audio time still belongs to the AM/FM dial. It’s still the farm-truck companion. Still the neighbor’s morning show. Still the voice that knows the backroads by name and the weather by memory.

County health departments still call the station when they need to spread the word fast. Pharmacies still run reminders between high school sports scores. Hospitals still use radio when broadband or power goes down.

Because radio doesn’t buffer. It doesn’t freeze. It doesn’t ask you to log in. It just shows up – instantly, personally, and without judgment.

When you hear the morning host mention a vaccination drive at the community center, or a pharmacy spot slips in between farm reports, it hits differently.

It feels local.

It feels personal.

It feels like someone thought about your town.

This Friday, November 21, National Rural Health Day will honor the providers who carry rural care forward, even when the miles get long. But for every step forward, distance still shapes the story, and that’s why every signal matters.

Because in the heartland, connection is its own kind of medicine. Whether it comes through a clinic door, a radio tower, or the familiar voice reminding you that someone is there.

Care doesn’t always start with a prescription. Sometimes, it starts with a signal.