Streaming Fatigue Grows, Leaving The Door Open For Radio

After years of rapid expansion, the subscription-based media model is showing signs of strain. New research suggests “streaming fatigue” is accelerating among audio users as economic concerns grow, and that could be good news for traditional radio.

A December survey found that 27.8% of Americans are feeling overwhelmed by the number of platforms they’re expected to pay for, translating to real changes in behavior. The average American now spends $42.38 per month on streaming services, down 23% from $55.04 the year before.

According to Edison Research’s Share of Ear Q1 2025 report, just over half of Americans aged 13 and up pay for at least one audio subscription – a figure that’s remained relatively flat since 2022. But behind that stability lies a notable shift: the number of Americans who pay for just one audio service has grown from 28% in 2022 to 35% in 2025, while the number paying for more than two has dropped by more than half, from 13% to 6%.

In short, people aren’t ditching audio subscriptions entirely, but they are trimming the fat. Earlier this week, Digital Music News reported that Spotify’s US paid subscriber numbers have dipped 5% since the beginning of the year – something the Swedish-based streamer denies after declaring 12% year-over-year global subscriber growth in Q1.

This streamlining of listening habits comes as radio continues to dominate ad-supported audio. According to The Record Q1 2025 analysis from Nielsen and Edison Research, radio still commands 66% of time spent with ad-supported audio among adults 18 and older, with podcasts trailing at 19%. Despite the influx of digital audio options, free broadcast radio remains the most relied-upon ad-supported medium.

The return to simpler audio routines suggests a renewed appetite for what radio offers: free, frictionless access to trusted content, without subscriptions, login barriers, or usage caps. Whether listeners are scaling back from multiple streaming platforms or simply tired of navigating endless menus, radio is well-positioned to fill the gap.