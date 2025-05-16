When I started my radio career, there was no “midday” daypart. That was “housewife time.” Contesting consisted of giving away toasters and coffeemakers at events with names like “Homemakers’ Spectacular.”

News could only be delivered by male anchors because a deep voice was thought to instill greater credibility.

And female sales reps? Good luck finding any. Of course, you’d need better luck finding real mentors who would nurture and guide women through the minefields so often associated with “the street.” The disdain from radio’s “establishment” (read: old white guys) was always open and palpable.

I often think of my career journey as a living timeline of women’s advancement in the radio industry, not only in terms of positions, but also as thought leaders and respected industry contributors.

The lessons I learned and the relationships I have been fortunate to earn over the years have profoundly impacted my life, reinforcing my commitment to excellence in the ever-evolving world of radio.

In the 1970s and ’80s, there was gradual progress in the representation of women in radio. Societal changes, including the women’s liberation movement, began to challenge traditional gender roles and open up new opportunities. I was fortunate during those years to work for a wonderful manager in Dayton, Jim Bennett, who nurtured and advanced my career aspirations.

Jim truly believed in me. Let me tell you, having someone encourage you to reach for the moon can be every bit as important as believing in yourself.

Then came radio’s accelerated change in the ’90s. I was named the first female general manager in Dayton, which was an incredible milestone in my career. Even still, I remained the target of disdain by some, including one particularly juvenile male observer who declared that there was “only one way women made it to the top.” Disgusting.

Fortunately, today the industry is more inclusive than ever before for women, though challenges remain. Issues such as pay disparity, underrepresentation in certain sectors, and, yes, the continued tasteless comments and prehistoric ideations that still surface on occasion among the (now-outnumbered) men who will soon go the same way as their Cretaceous brethren.

Even so, women from my generation should be proud of what we’ve accomplished — including a better future for women currently on the way up.

Through mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and educational initiatives, young women will build successful careers, the likes of which would have been considered impossible just 50 years ago. And we’ll need every single one of those leaders.

Let me be bold, yet honest: The radio industry will never survive the changes ahead without the power, empathy, and ambition of women.

The ongoing push to ensure that women’s voices are heard and valued is critical to radio’s success and endurance. I am proud to be considered a radio trailblazer, joined by the many women — past, present, and future — leading the industry into the decades to come…

Women like Radio Ink’s MIW class of 2025!

