Last Chance To Save On Hispanic Radio Conference 2025

Time is running out to save your spot at the Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 at the best possible rate. Early Bird pricing ends at 12:01a ET on Tuesday, May 27, the day after Memorial Day. This is the final chance to take advantage of discounted registration before standard pricing kicks in.

Happening June 11–12 in Houston, Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 is where Spanish-language radio’s most influential voices gather to shape the future of the format. This year’s theme makes it clear: If radio is una canción, innovation doesn’t replace the rhythm — it just changes how you move to it.

Our Emerging Trends and Technology session will explore how broadcasters are modernizing their operations without compromising cultural authenticity. From AI-driven content strategies to hyperlocal geotargeting and Gen Z outreach, this session delivers five actionable insights that stations can implement immediately. It’s not about turning down the volume on tradition – it’s about updating the instruments.

Moderated by Spanish Broadcasting System Corporate VP of Digital Sales & Strategy Dara Kalvort, the panel features expert insights from Yaman Media Group’s Yaman Coskun, StreamGuys’ Eduardo Martinez, and The Plural Group’s Andrew Polsky.

Whether your playlist features Bachata, Banda, Norteño, or Talk, the tools shared at HRC 2025 can help you strike the perfect balance between legacy and leading edge. Personalized experiences, data-informed decisions, and smart tech integrations will be key to expanding your reach and relevance in today’s competitive audio marketplace.

With just days left to register at the discounted rate and access exclusive hotel pricing, now is the time to secure your spot. Hispanic Radio Conference 2025 is more than an event — it’s where the next chapter of Spanish-language radio gets composed.

Early Bird pricing ends at 12:01a ET on May 27. Lock in the best price NOW and be sure to make your hotel reservation at the exclusive HRC rate.