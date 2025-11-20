The Wolf Raises $400,000 for K9 Companions in Seattle

Audacy Seattle’s 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF) has raised $400,000 during its fifth annual Operation K9 Companion fundraiser. The effort supports Northwest Battle Buddies, which provides trained service dogs for veterans managing PTSD.

The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister led the campaign from November 10-14, with testimonials from veterans who used service dogs and encouraged listeners to donate. The fundraiser ended on November 15 with a benefit concert and an auction for a signed Johnny Cash guitar.

McAllister said, “Supporting veterans is a cause that our morning show is deeply passionate about. We are thankful for these brave American heroes and recognize the struggles that often come following their service. We are so grateful to our incredible community for coming together to raise $400,000. Thanks to these generous donations, we provided life-changing service dogs to 16 Veterans at no cost.”

Northwest Battle Buddies CEO Shannon Walker said, “There are no words to express the gratitude to 100.7 The Wolf, its entire team, all the constituents, listeners and business owners that were responsible for making this fundraiser the great success that it was. The positive impact of the 16 American heroes receiving service dogs will be felt for generations. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

