Audacy’s WCCO Pulls In $374,607 To Interrupt Homelessness

Audacy’ Minneapolis’ 830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) has raised $374,607 during its 23rd annual Interrupt Homelessness radiothon supporting Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities. The event has brought a fundraising total of nearly five million dollars since its start in 2003.

The radiothon aired live on November 18 from the Mall of America Huntington Bank Rotunda. Special guests, including Axberg, Chaplin Sammy Watkins, and current residents, joined station hosts to share testimonials throughout the day.

Audacy 830 WCCO Brand Manager Brad Lane shared, “When Minnesota comes together, no one gets left behind. It’s a testament to our amazing fans and incredibly supportive partners at WCCO for lifting those in need through Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities. Our fans’ generosity isn’t just a donation, it’s a gift of dignity, hope, a warm meal and a bed. Using the breadth and power of this legacy platform to help the work that UGMTC does; this is what it means to be a good neighbor.”

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities Chief Executive Officer Pam Stegora Axberg said, “Today, we’re highlighting how our holistic services truly interrupt homelessness. I’m struck by how many of the men and women who shared their stories on the air did so because they want others to reach the same place they are now, sober, housed, employed and healing. Their message to our community was clear: ‘Help make my story possible for someone else.’ And today, thousands of donors answered that call. Together, we are breaking the cycle of homelessness for our neighbors. That’s what makes a day like this so special.”

