After YouTube’s Rise To #1, Platform Podcast Head Kai Chuk Exits

Kai Chuk, who has overseen YouTube’s growing podcast strategy since 2021, has exited the company after more than a decade in various leadership roles. Under Chuk’s podcasting push, YouTube has surpassed major players in the space, including Spotify and Apple.

Chuk originally joined YouTube in 2012 and spent years managing media partnerships before being named YouTube’s first Director of Podcasting in October 2021, where he was tasked with building the platform’s podcast business from the ground up.

During Chuk’s tenure, YouTube made several strategic moves that signaled its growing seriousness about the podcast space. He led efforts to integrate podcasts into the broader YouTube ecosystem, including the rollout of dedicated podcast pages, improved analytics for creators, and the high-profile inclusion of podcasts in YouTube Music.

Chuk also championed the development of features like background listening, seamless transitions between video and audio formats, and native podcast playlists.

YouTube has not named a successor. As part of the transition process, its News and Civic Partnerships team – led by Tim Katz – will absorb the company’s Podcast Partnerships team.

Edison Research’s recently released Infinite Dial 2025 confirmed YouTube’s prominence, with 33% of weekly podcast listeners aged 13 and older identifying it as their primary podcast platform, surpassing both Spotify and Apple Podcasts. In January, the platform reported over 1 billion monthly global podcast viewers, indicating that approximately 37% of its 2.7 billion monthly active users engage with podcast content.