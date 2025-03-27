KDHX Sells St. Louis License to K-LOVE Network Operator

The terrestrial life of troubled St. Louis community radio station KDHX appears to be at its end. Its nonprofit licensee has announced plans to sell the FCC broadcast license to Educational Media Foundation, where it will likely become the city’s first K-LOVE affiliate.

Double Helix Corporation released a statement on the reported $4.35 million sale to the Christian broadcast group, which will require approval from US Bankruptcy Court.

“Careful thought was given to the decision to sell assets, and many factors were considered,” the organization said. “Double Helix was able to negotiate an offer that exceeds expected market value at a time when the value of broadcast licenses is declining. By selling these assets now, Double Helix can save over $500,000 in needed broadcast infrastructure repairs and instead can redirect that money toward future projects. We are selling these assets when they can bring the most value to help us secure our future and achieve our mission.”

KDHX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month, citing financial pressures and pending litigation. The move follows months of internal turmoil, including the dismissal of volunteer hosts and criticism from supporters.

The station has faced ongoing criticism from local business leaders, musicians, and former donors, with tensions escalating following allegations of racism and workplace harassment in 2019, which station leaders denied. The organization dismissed 12 volunteer hosts in 2023 and required another dozen to undergo mediated discussions to keep their roles. Several longtime personalities resigned in protest.

On January 31, KDHX shifted to pre-recorded programming and dismissed most of its volunteers, a decision that fueled further protests and legal challenges. Executive Director Kelly Wells notified volunteers via email that their status as associate members, granting them limited voting rights in station matters, was revoked. At the time, Pierson stated that the station was shifting its programming focus to address societal issues like racism and sexism, suggesting some on-air talent were not aligned with that vision.

However, dismissed hosts alleged retaliation for signing a no-confidence letter against Wells, citing concerns over station facility maintenance and the failure to hold required Community Advisory Board meetings – issues that could impact funding.

In February, a group of station supporters offered to donate $100,000, plus another $100,000 in pledged contributions, if the station agreed to a leadership change. The KDHX board rejected the proposal. That same month, over 450 local and national musicians signed a letter demanding the resignation of station leadership.

“We understand that this decision brings concerns and questions, and we want to assure our community that Double Helix’s future remains strong and community-driven,” the organization stated. “This sale is not the end of KDHX – it is a transformation that allows us to continue our mission in new and sustainable ways. While we don’t yet know all the ways we will do that, we look forward to a time of gathering input from volunteers, listeners, content creators, and industry leaders to help shape this future.”

“Double Helix’s future remains rooted in its commitment to independent, community-driven media,” the organization said. “By securing financial independence, we are ensuring that the organization can continue to evolve, adapt, and serve its audience without the burden of financial instability. This transition enables us to reinvest in innovative programming, expand our digital presence, and create new opportunities for community engagement.”

While there is no set timeline for the digital relaunch, Double Helix signaled that conversations with listeners and stakeholders will help shape the next iteration of KDHX.