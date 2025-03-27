Alyssa Siebken Rises To APD Role at Omaha’s Power 106.9

NRG Media Omaha’s Power 106.9 (KOPW) has promoted afternoon host Alyssa Siebken to Assistant Program Director. Siebken, who started at the station six years ago, has steadily moved through on-air roles, including co-hosting Chef West and the Morning Scramble and handling middays on sister station Sweet 98.5 (KQKQ).

Known on-air as the HBIC – Head Biscuit in Charge – Siebken will continue to host afternoons.

NRG Media Operations Manager Steve King said, “I’m excited to have the Head Biscuit in Charge finally in charge. Alyssa’s passion for the business, knowledge of the format, strategic mind, and complete dedication to the station and to the team made this an easy decision to promote her to lead the charge for Power 106.9. Simply put, there is no one better for the job… and now I can call her the HBICAPD.”

Siebken added, “I am beyond excited to step into the role of APD at Power 106.9! This station has been my home for years, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue growing with our amazing team. Power 106.9 has always been about connecting with our listeners, celebrating the culture, and bringing the best vibes to Omaha. I can’t wait to keep that energy going, take things to the next level, and prove that biscuits really can rise!”