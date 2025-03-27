Tim Virgin Returns to St. Louis Radio at KSHE

KSHE 95 is welcoming Tim Virgin back to the St. Louis radio scene as its new afternoon host starting March 31. Virgin, who most recently held the Afternoon Drive slot at WLS-FM in Chicago, returns after previously working evenings at KPNT in the mid-1990s.

With a career that spans markets including San Diego, Phoenix, and Washington DC, Virgin brings decades of rock radio experience to KSHE.

KSHE/WARH Brand Director Marty Linck said, “Tim Virgin is the perfect fit for KSHE 95. His energy is contagious, and he truly lives the rock-and-roll lifestyle. Plus, his familiarity with the St. Louis market means I don’t need to drive him all over town for a grand tour – which is nice.”

Virgin added, “I’m beyond thrilled to be joining Hubbard Radio-St. Louis and the legendary KSHE 95. Huge thanks to [Market President] John Kijowski, [Operations Manager] Tommy Mattern, and Marty Linck for this incredible opportunity. KSHE is an institution in rock radio, and I can’t wait to be part of its amazing legacy. This is going to be an incredible adventure – I can’t wait to eat Imo’s pizza and play Ozzy again!”