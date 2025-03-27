A ‘Vertical-Focused Audience Targeting’ Tool Comes To Radio

AdsWizz and Nielsen have agreed to the renewal and extension of an agreement that provides data activation and audience targeting capabilities within AdsWizz’s full-stack audio advertising technology offering.

The integration allows AdsWizz publishers and advertisers to use Nielsen Marketing Cloud and other third-party datasets for audience targeting across verticals.

This data, the companies say. is expected to strengthen AdsWizz’s cross-platform audience offering around specific verticals, including Political (L2), CPG and Retail (Nielsen Buyer Insights, Nielsen CPG), B2B, and Personal Finance (Dun & Bradstreet, Bombora), as well as overall audience insights activation (Claritas), in addition to AdsWizz’s existing contextual-based targeting via Predictive Audiences.

Nielsen Marketing Cloud General Manager Kirsten Cummings commented, “We are excited that AdsWizz, a global leader in digital audio monetization, is utilizing our Marketing Cloud services. Nielsen is committed to innovation across the advertising industry as we leverage proprietary technology and our unique data sets to provide global reach and consistent accuracy.”

AdsWizz VP of Audience Data Operations Jason Bauer added, “This continued agreement will allow customers to request and utilize third party data along with their proprietary data to fulfill their audience targeting strategy. Advertisers can activate audio messaging against precise behaviors and engage with existing consumers and target potential new ones to maximize their return on ad spend. This is just the latest in our continued efforts to provide global support for audience activation and targeting in the audio space.”

This arrangement will allow AdsWizz to support multi-signal activations helping advertisers maximize their campaign reach and monetization in audio, the companies say.