Carlos Santana To Headline A Guitar-Heavy June For ‘Takin A Walk’

Buzz Knight has unveiled the June guest list for his Takin A Walk music history interview podcast. Three new episodes feature legendary rock guitarists Steve Howe of Yes, Grammy winner Carlos Santana, and Mike Campbell of the Heartbreakers.

Each guest is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, an institution that has recently included select episodes of Takin A Walk in its Library and Archives.

Knight expressed his excitement, stating, “These musicians have provided the soundtrack to our life, and they continue creating great music and touring the country. I’m honored they agreed to be on Takin A Walk to tell their stories.”

The podcast is available on the iHeart Podcast Network.