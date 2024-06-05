Lori & Julia Set Final Day On Twin Cities’ myTalk 107.1

As Lori Barghini and Julia Cobbs retire from the Twin Cities’ myTalk 107.1 (KTMY), Hubbard Radio Minnesota is adding a new pairing for afternoon drive. Brittany Arneson and Kendall Mark will debut The Brittany & Kendall Show on July 8.

After 22 years, Lori & Julia’s final broadcast is set for June 27.

Mark joins the station from Minneapolis-St. Paul’s Fox 9, where she has been a reporter, anchor, and host. She has also been the in-game host for the Minnesota Wild and a reporter for Fox Sports North.

Arneson has been a primary fill-in host on myTalk over the last five years. Her diverse background includes roles on the KQRS morning show and the Tom Barnard Podcast. She is also a US Army veteran, having served as a Combat Medic.

Hubbard Radio Minnesota Market Manager Dan Seeman said, “Let me start off by recognizing the incredible achievements of Lori & Julia. They blazed trails for this entire radio station and will always be in the DNA of myTalk 107.1. Replacing Lori & Julia was a big challenge, but I think Amy Daniels found the future with Brittany and Kendall.”

KTMY Brand and Content Manager Amy Daniels commented, “The myTalk 107.1 audience is already familiar with and loves Brittany. When Kendall came in for the on-air audition we knew within 15 minutes that she was the perfect fit!”

Brittany remarked, “I am seriously the biggest myTalk fan, I listen constantly. I can’t believe this is the station I get to work at with the people I adore,” with Kendall adding, “Is this real life?! We have some big shoes to fill, the Drive Time Divas are absolute legends. What a privilege to be joining Brittany on this new adventure. We can’t wait to spend our afternoons with all of you, myTalkers!”