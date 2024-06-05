WWL Adds New Orleans Pelicans With Saints Radio Coverage

Audacy has secured a new multi-year agreement to broadcast both the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans games on WWL (WWL-AM/FM). Having broadcast Saints games since 1995, WWL will now also serve as the official radio home for the Pelicans.

Coverage for both teams will include pre-game and post-game shows, along with regular team-focused programming. Through its AM and FM signals, WWL will carry games to a large audience in Louisiana and neighboring states.

Audacy New Orleans Market Manager Dan Barron said, “We are honored to extend our partnership with the New Orleans Saints and excited to bring the New Orleans Pelicans into the WWL family. This agreement reaffirms our dedication to providing fans with the best sports broadcasting in the region. We are proud to be the go-to source for Saints and Pelicans coverage and are excited to bring every thrilling moment to our listeners.”

New Orleans Saints Owner and Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson added, “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with WWL. WWL has been a trusted voice in our community for over a century, and we are confident that this agreement will enhance the experience for our dedicated fans. With WWL’s extensive reach and experienced team, we look forward to delivering exceptional broadcasts for both the Saints and Pelicans for years to come.”

The first radio station in New Orleans, WWL celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022.