WWL Centennial Celebration

WWL (WWL-AM/FM), New Orleans is kicking-off its 100th anniversary celebration by welcoming special guests as part of its on-air programming. The station will also begin airing a collection of historical segments that link the present with some of the most memorable moments in station and New Orleans history.

“As the first radio broadcast in New Orleans history, WWL has served as a reliable companion for the listeners of New Orleans when it matters most,” said Kevin Cassidy, SVP, Audacy New Orleans. “Whether it is delivering reliable, vital information during hurricanes or celebrating some of the biggest moments in the city’s sports history, this station is at the forefront in telling the story of the Crescent City.”

Centennial celebration guests will be from the sports world, movie and TV personalities and political notables. Also on the guest roster, Audacy president, chairman and chief executive officer David Field.

Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards, the New Orleans City Council and St. Tammany Parish president Mike Cooper have declared March 31 “WWL Day,” which will recognize the station’s place in New Orleans history.

WWL launched on March 31, 1922, as Louisiana’s first radio station and the first licensed station in the Gulf Coast.