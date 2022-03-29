Randy Fox New KSBJ PD

Randy Fox is the new Program Director for KSBJ in Houston. Fox joins the Hope Media Group coming over from American General Media in Albuquerque.

“I’ve known Randy since my days in Sacramento,” said Shawn Farrington, Senior Director of Content. “He’s got a great reputation, is well loved by those he has worked with, and has led successful brands.”

“I feel very blessed to be joining HOPE Media Group,” said Fox. “It is a great honor to be a part of bringing hope to the Houston community. I would like to thank the KSBJ family for their confidence in me to serve with them in their vision, faith-driven mission, and commitment to being a light in the community.”