Benztown Adds Hey Morton

“Hey Morton” has joined the Benztown syndication lineup. The show originates from San Diego Top 40 station, Z90/XHITZ-FM, where it airs live weekday mornings.

“We are so excited to bring Hey Morton to local communities across the country. We live for making a deep connection with our audience each day,” said host Rick Morton. “Getting to laugh, cry and share our hearts with a whole new audience is a dream come true.”

“Rick has a natural ability to connect with people, and his work ethic is second to none,” said Masa Patterson, VP Sales & Operations, Benztown. “The support and response that he, Edina, and D-Rock have received in San Diego and Boise has been remarkable, and the natural thing is to open them up to audiences and stations around the country.”