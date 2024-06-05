Ron Stokes To Continue On Radio For Buckeyes Basketball

Tegna Columbus’ 97.1 The Fan (WBNS) and Learfield’s Ohio State Sports Properties have announced a multi-year contract extension for Ron Stokes. Stokes will continue as the Play-by-Play Color Analyst for Ohio State men’s basketball through the 2028-2029 season.

Stokes, a former Ohio State basketball player from 1981 to 1985, has been a staple of the broadcast team for more than two decades. At Ohio State, he accumulated 1,240 career points and is third all-time in career steals with 158 and sixth in assists with 419 for the Buckeyes.

In his senior year, Stokes was third in scoring for Ohio State, averaging 12 points per game, and led the team with 99 assists.

Stokes expressed, “I am thrilled, honored and blessed to have the opportunity to continue my role as the expert analyst for the Ohio State men’s basketball radio broadcast.”

WBNS Station Manager Cody Welling said, “Ron lives for Buckeye Basketball. His dedication as a former player, advocacy as a representative of the brand, and his passion to interact with the community, players, and our fans makes this an easy decision for all involved.”

Ohio State Sports Properties Vice President & General Manager Todd Knisley added, “We’re delighted to have Ron continue in his capacity on the Ohio State Sports Network. There’s no better person to bring Ohio State Men’s Basketball to life for our listeners on The Fan.”