Why Would I Hire A Consultant?

(By Chris Stonick) I was working with a radio group and we were killing recruitment. One market was making over $2,000,000 annually from the category! The managers loved it. The sellers loved it. I loved it. (There was plenty of love to go around)

Then they replaced the head of the company.

To my amazement, the new (evil) genius had a vision. All managers and all sellers should be experts in every category. The company banned managers from using any consultants.

That’s pretty short-sighted thinking. The thought was that every person would be an expert in every category. That’s like saying, “I know you’re a veterinarian, but I’m having issues with my heart. You guys know everything from every category, right?” I don’t think so.

Never think you know it all. I’ve spent the last 37 years focusing on one category: recruitment advertising. I think I know an awful lot about this area, but… I don’t know everything. I research and read all the time. I have sellers and managers sending me articles and statistics, and I appreciate that. I want to stay on top, so I ask for help in making me the best consultant that I can be.

Don’t hang out on an island all by yourself – invite your friends over. It will benefit you!

