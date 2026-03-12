Do you have the passion and competitive drive to win in one of the most dynamic media markets in the country?

Connoisseur Media – Long Island is seeking a proven Director of Sales to lead revenue growth across Nassau and Suffolk Counties in the New York metro area. This high-impact leadership role oversees radio, digital, and event sales for our market-leading brands—WALK 97.5, 103.1 The Wolf, 94.3 The Shark, KJOY, and WHLI—along with our digital division, Connrex Digital.

Founded in 2004, Connoisseur Media builds powerful local brands and delivers results for the businesses that power our communities. On Long Island, we are deeply embedded in the market, partnering with leading local and regional advertisers to drive measurable growth.

We’re looking for a strategic, hands-on leader who builds accountability, inspires high performance, and competes to win. If you’re ready to dominate the market and make a lasting impact, this is your opportunity.

Key Responsibilities:

• Lead, coach, and motivate a high-performing sales team to exceed revenue goals

• Recruit, train, and develop Account Managers IN PERSON

• Drive revenue through integrated multi-platform strategies, including radio, digital, and event sponsorships

• Strengthen relationships with Long Island business leaders and community partners

• Collaborate with programming, marketing, and digital teams to create compelling local advertising solutions

• Forecast revenue, manage inventory, and maintain strategic rate integrity

What You Bring:

• Leadership experience in broadcast or multi-platform media sales with a track record of exceeding revenue targets

• Strong understanding of the Long Island business landscape or other embedded metro areas

• Proven ability to create and sell digital marketing programs

• Exceptional business acumen and analytical capability

• Experience hiring, mentoring, and developing top-performing Account Managers

• Ability to pitch, persuade, and inspire at the executive level

• Highly organized and comfortable managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment

• Willingness to live on or relocate to Long Island.

Apply Now: https://connoisseurmedia.com/careers/

Benefits:

Connoisseur invests in people who invest in themselves and offers employees a competitive package of health and welfare benefits.

• Comprehensive Benefits Package: Medical, Dental, and Vision. Supplement Life Insurance, AD&D Coverage, STD, and LTD coverage.

• Paid Time Off: 17 PTO days and 10 company holidays.

• 401(k) Retirement Plan: Employer matching to support your future financial goals.

• Employee Assistance Program: Free support services for you and your household.

Discover Your Passion at Connoisseur!

We are Connoisseur Media, a broadcast and digital media company serving audiences, advertisers, and local communities. Recognized as one of the top 10 radio broadcasters in the U.S., we operate 216 radio stations in 47 markets and run a growing digital marketing business. From music and news to community events, we create media that matters. Through Connrex Digital, we help brands thrive with smart strategies, engaging stories, and expert PR. At our core, people are our passion and the heart of the Company, and we’re proud to be community-minded, with employees who love getting involved and making a difference.

Connoisseur Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer and participates in E-Verify. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to any characteristic protected by law.

If you need an accommodation to complete the application process, please contact us at 1-877-459-5750 or [email protected] and include your full name, contact information, and the accommodation needed to assist you with the application process.