Katz Media Nets $45K for Broadcasters Foundation In 2026 Drive

Katz Media Group has raised more than $45,000 for the Broadcasters Foundation of America through its 14th annual companywide membership drive, pushing the nation’s largest media sales organization’s cumulative total to nearly $550,000.

The two-week campaign directs every dollar to the Stu Olds Memorial Fund, honoring Katz’s former CEO and supporting broadcasters and their families through illness, accidents, and emergencies. The Foundation will use this year’s contributions alongside others to fund monthly and emergency grants nationwide, including for broadcasters affected by natural disasters.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to around $2,000,000 in 2025. Katz received the Philip J. Lombardo Spirit Award in 2025 in recognition of the company’s longstanding commitment to the Foundation.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “The continued generosity and leadership of Katz Media Group play an essential role in allowing us to carry out that mission. We are deeply grateful for the team’s dedication year after year.”

Katz CEO and BFOA board member Mark Gray added, “I have seen firsthand the real impact the Broadcasters Foundation has on the lives of people in our industry. Supporting this organization is deeply important to our team, and I am incredibly proud of the way our employees continue to come together each year to help our colleagues who need it most.”