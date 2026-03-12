News Director – Local Journalism Leadership Role

Civic Media is hiring a strategic, hands-on News Director to lead a multi-platform newsroom delivering breaking news, enterprise reporting, and community-focused journalism across radio, digital, podcast, and social channels. This position is ideal for an experienced newsroom leader who thrives in fast-paced environments, excels at editorial decision-making, and is passionate about local media’s role in civic engagement. Though the preference is for this person to live in or relocate to Madison or Milwaukee, this position can be based anywhere in Wisconsin.

Key Responsibilities

• Lead and supervise a team of reporters and contributors

• Edit radio scripts and digital stories for accuracy, clarity, and broadcast tone

• Oversee breaking news coverage and develop long-term editorial plans

• Provide coaching, performance feedback, and professional development guidance

• Participate in on-air anchoring rotations as needed

• Direct special projects, investigative series, and election or event coverage

• Set editorial priorities and approve story assignments

• Manage freelancers, interns, and newsroom workflow

• Collaborate with digital, content, and production teams

• Ensure timely publishing across broadcast and online platforms

• Represent newsroom leadership at meetings, public events, and membership drives

Required Qualifications

• 3+ years of newsroom management or supervisory experience

• 5+ years of journalism/reporting experience

• Demonstrated editorial judgment and decision-making ability

• Experience editing audio and written news content

• Background in broadcast, digital publishing, or multimedia newsrooms

• Strong understanding of journalism ethics and standards

Preferred Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, English, Communications, or related field

• Experience producing audio stories or live broadcasts

• Familiarity with CMS platforms, social media publishing, and analytics tools

• Track record of mentoring journalists and improving newsroom performance

Benefits

• Competitive salary + growth potential

• Health, dental, vision insurance

• Paid time off + holidays

• 401(K) with company matching

Why Join Us

This is an opportunity to shape local journalism, mentor reporters, and lead coverage that informs and strengthens communities. You’ll have editorial influence, leadership autonomy, and a platform to grow a newsroom committed to meaningful reporting.

About Civic Media

Civic Media has built a radio and digital media network in the Midwest with the goal of championing the practice of democracy by empowering honest and informative local voices. We’re merging the legacy of radio with the immediacy of digital to deliver high-quality content to a growing audience via our radio stations, websites, mobile app, and social media. We work in a fast-paced environment that values communication, integrity, vision, innovation and collaboration in order to fulfill our vision of being the media platform that informs, guides and inspires our audience through the complex landscape of information, commentary and civic engagement.

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position. Civic Media is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

