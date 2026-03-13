NAB Show Adds Radio Panels on America 250, Digital, & Licensing

NAB Show 2026 has tacked on several Tuesday sessions to its Broadcast Management and Monetization track, expanding the programming lineup for radio leaders beyond the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum as the industry moves closer to April in Las Vegas.

“America 250: Owning the Moment” will bring together Sinclair Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Moore and Salem Media Group Broadcast Media President Allen Power with NAB EVP Michelle Lehman to discuss how stations can engage audiences, strengthen advertiser partnerships, and position themselves at the center of the country’s 250th anniversary on July 4.

Attendees will also be introduced to “Our American Story, Local Edition,” the NAB’s customizable guide for building on-air content, community partnerships, and promotions around the Semiquincentennial.

The digital picture gets its own hour later that afternoon. “Hot Digital Trends: What to Know About Video, Podcasts and AI” features Amazon’s ART19 Head of Partnerships Andy Slater with WTOP multimedia journalist John Wordock moderating.

On the streaming side, “Music Licensing for Internet Radio with SoundExchange” will offer a straightforward primer on what licenses are required, how internet radio licensing differs from traditional AM/FM, and what to have in place before going online, led by SoundExchange Senior Analyst Maria Bokel.

Previously announced Broadcast Management and Monetization sessions include a presentation of findings from Borrell Associates and the RAB’s 14th annual digital benchmarking report and “Improving the Listener Experience,” with McVay Media President Mike McVay.

NAB Show 2026 runs April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Registration is open now.