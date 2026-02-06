NAB Putting Broadcast Front and Center at 2026 Las Vegas Show

With three years of Las Vegas Convention Center renovations now complete, the National Association of Broadcasters is placing broadcast programming at the center of the 2026 NAB Show, relocating the TV and Radio HQ to a high-visibility location on Central Hall floor.

The expanded TV and Radio HQ, presented by Xperi, moves from West Hall will feature an HQ Theater with short-form sessions and live conversations exploring trends, technology, and talent across television, radio, and audio. The adjacent NAB Member Lounge will provide dedicated space for member networking, informal meetings, and peer-to-peer engagement throughout the event.

NAB also plans to launch a new workforce development program within the HQ aimed at senior leaders and decision-makers. Sessions will focus on practical skills and organizational strategy as broadcasters navigate AI adoption, evolving talent models, and broader workforce shifts across media and technology. The workforce sessions will be open to all NAB Show attendees.

As part of the broader broadcast programming update, NAB is also moving the attendee-favorite Small and Medium Market Radio Forum from Saturday to Sunday of the show, when the full broadcast community is on site.

The NAB Show Premium Conference will again be anchored in North Hall and will include the integrated Broadcast Management and Monetization Conference. Programming will encompass the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum, the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference, Radio Advertising Bureau sales and revenue sessions, and the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Focus on Leadership Series.

NAB Executive Vice President of Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka commented, “The TV and Radio HQ for 2026 reflects how broadcasters want to experience NAB Show today, with relevant, high-energy programming that’s integrated directly into the show floor. This new Central Hall presence makes it easier for broadcasters, exhibitors, and attendees to connect, discover ideas, and engage with the conversations shaping the future of television and radio.”

NAB Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs and Innovation April Carty-Sipp commented, “This evolution reflects our commitment to providing broadcasters with programming that is modern, accessible, and aligned with the challenges and opportunities they face today.”

“By expanding the TV and Radio HQ’s presence on the show floor, enhancing member experiences and aligning key programs with the broader broadcast schedule, we’re creating a more cohesive and impactful environment for the entire broadcast community,” Carty-Sipp said.