Your Off Air Self Drives On Air Success

Here’s one sentence that changed the path of my life: “Manage internally before managing others.” That was wisdom from Dr. Holly Latty-Mann, president of The Leadership Trust years ago at Wake Forest University.

“Care for your instrument,” the phrase Dr. Holly used to help me realize that my “instrument” was a wreck.

As a first-time program director, I had never considered how a program director’s self-care and emotional state affected the team or the product. My first step in becoming an okay leader was getting my personal self in tune with therapy, exercise, and later, PTSD treatment.

I continue to learn how inner work affects top performers in all fields. My friend, Kelly of The Kelly Jordan Show got me thinking about it this week with an email:

“I wanted to let you know some of the things I have been working on and how I feel it has led to the massive success of the morning show right now.

Walking 6-8 miles a day. This has been like jet fuel for my brain. It has helped me shake the anxiety and fear and put me in almost a euphoric mood when I wake up in the mornings. Probably because it is helping me sleep better. And it has made me not really want to drink on weekends, so I feel better on Mondays.

Recognizing the negativity before it becomes a roadblock. Even simple things, like listening to the audio we reviewed in our coaching session, can totally derail me and make me think I suck at this. But asking myself, “What is the evidence that you are no good at radio?” Usually, I can’t find any. I have had success with ratings throughout my career. Trying to act like a leader even when no one is watching. I have tried to carry myself as a leader even when no one is around. I believe it changes the way I look to people and makes them view me as a leader with no title needed. Having the courage to try things that might not work. It leads to a lot of cool segments we would not have normally done. One of my biggest downfalls is that I am afraid to try things because I don’t want to hear from a coworker that it wasn’t good. I now realize that even when something isn’t working perfectly, most people don’t know it.”

What do other ultra-successful people do away from work that makes their work better?

NBA star LeBron James invests in sleep optimization. His goal is 8-10 hours, plus naps. Room temperature is 68-70 degrees, and he uses the Calm sleep app.

Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn, builds “buffer time” in his daily calendar for quiet thinking and reflection.

Oprah, Seinfeld, and Howard Stern are big advocates of daily Transcendental Meditation.

What do ultra-successful radio presenters do away from work that makes their work better?

Chris Kelly, Two Guys Named Chris

I run almost every day. It’s usually on the treadmill for about 45 minutes. I always zone out and think about the morning show while running. I often walk the dog and do the same. Sometimes in the evening, I like to sit without the TV on (no distractions). Sometimes on long car rides, I don’t have the radio or any music on… letting my mind wander.

Rona, Rise and Shine with Rona, Today’s 95.5 Martinsburg, West Virginia

I tend to listen to ambient music/sounds in my downtime (fireplaces, ocean waves, binaural beats). Life is so noisy, and listening to something without words helps me quiet my mind. I find that when I turn down the other noise, little kernels of self-connection come through.

Cat Bellah, Robby and Cat Show, Ten Country 973 Reno

Yoga, running, and gratitude. Sounds corny, but I think a lot about how lucky I am to work at the best company, be paid fairly, and have an awesome partner on a show I am proud of. And – grateful for our #1 morning-drive Fall Nielsen ratings!

Ben Davis, Ben Davis and Kelly K Show, 997 DJX Louisville

I run. That 40-90 mins of alone time with my thoughts helps exponentially.

Kelly K, Ben Davis and Kelly K Show, 997 DJX Louisville

I’ve been trying to spend time on my neck massage pillow and under a red therapy light for quiet time, weight training, and snuggles with my pugs.

What do you do to care for the mind, body, and spirit of the human vehicle that you rely on to turn your dreams into reality?