Report: Spotify To Raise US Prices in 2026 After Label Pressures

Spotify is preparing to raise US subscription prices in early 2026, according to a Financial Times report, marking the platform’s first domestic increase since July 2024. The move follows rumors around record industry pressure on music streamers to increase prices.

The Swedish audio platform recently hiked subscription costs in the UK, Switzerland, and Australia. JPMorgan analysts estimate that a $1 increase could generate roughly $500 million in additional annual revenue for the company.

Per FT, major record labels have been urging Spotify and Apple Music to raise prices, arguing that subscription fees have not kept pace with inflation and remain below other streaming services such as Netflix. Spotify’s subscription plan sits at $11.99 per month. By comparison, Spotify’s standard ad-free plan costs $17.99 per month.

Spotify’s third-quarter earnings showed strong subscriber growth but ongoing challenges in advertising ahead of a leadership change in early 2026.

Revenue rose 12% to €4.27 billion, driven by premium subscriptions, while ad revenue held flat at €446 million. The company expects Q4 revenue of €4.5 billion and 745 million monthly active users. CFO Christian Luiga projected modest ad growth through 2025, with stronger improvement expected in the second half of 2026 as Spotify completes its programmatic ad sales transition.