FCC Ends 2,000 Dormant Dockets, Keeps Radio Reforms in Play

The Federal Communications Commission has formally closed 2,048 dormant proceedings, the largest single termination in its history, under a new order. It’s not tied to “Delete, Delete, Delete,” it’s simply “good governance,” according to Chairman Brendan Carr.

The order, adopted and released December 3 by the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau, is part of a recurring review process first launched in 2011 to identify and close inactive dockets. The Bureau coordinated with the Media Bureau and other divisions to confirm that all closed dockets showed no recent activity and were reviewed in consultation with responsible bureaus.

Upon publication in the Federal Register, they will be officially terminated in the Electronic Comment Filing System, though their full public records will remain accessible online.

Even with the aggressive streamlining, several significant broadcast proceedings remain open, underscoring the FCC’s continued focus on radio’s long-term regulatory priorities.

Among the dockets spared from closure are Revitalization of the AM Radio Service (MB Docket No. 13-249), which continues to guide technical and translator-related reforms for AM broadcasters; Promoting Diversification of Ownership in the Broadcasting Services (MB Docket No. 07-294), which addresses ownership access for women and minority broadcasters; and Amendment of Section 74.1201 et seq. (RM-11858), a proposal allowing FM booster and translator stations to originate limited programming.

The Commission also retained proceedings related to post-incentive auction reimbursements and over-the-air reception device updates, both of which remain relevant to broadcast spectrum and engineering operations.

Chairman Carr commented, “By closing dormant proceedings, the FCC can help provide the regulatory certainty needed for investments and deployments in communities across the country. I commend the entire agency for all of their hard work in this record-breaking proceeding.”