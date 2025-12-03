RFD Radio’s DeLoss Jahnke Named NAFB President for 2026

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting has elected its 2026 Board of Directors following the organization’s annual convention in Kansas City. Newly elected officers include RFD Radio Network Senior News Anchor DeLoss Jahnke as President.

The association, which serves to promote and support agricultural and rural lifestyle broadcasting, also welcomed Ag News Daily podcast host and AgCulture Marketing CEO Delaney Howell as President-Elect; and Farm and Ranch Media Broadcaster Susan Littlefield as Vice President.

Additional appointments include Crafted Communications Consultant Ashley Craft as Allied Industry Council Representative; Hoosier/Michigan Ag Today Director of Sales & Station Relations Molly Nichols as Management and Sales Council Representative; FARM/American Ag Network VP of National Ag Content Jesse Allen as South Region Vice President; Northern Ag Network Broadcaster Andy Schwab as West Region Vice President; and Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network Owner and Operations Manager Russ Parker as Marketing & Promotion Chair.

Continuing their second year of two-year terms in 2026 are Missouri Pork Association Director of Producer Services Ben Nuelle (Allied Industry Council Representative); J.L. Farmakis VP of Ag Sales Bob Brunker (Management and Sales Council Representative); and Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today Owner Gary Truitt, who also serves as Board Chairman, (East Region Vice President).