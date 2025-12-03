Bold Gold Revives Former Townsquare Twosome in the Catskills

Bold Gold Media Group has brought two Catskills radio stations back to life, relaunching WDLA FM and AM. Both stations had gone silent earlier this year under previous owner Townsquare Media, and have now returned with a full slate of local programming and news.

Bold Gold purchased both stations for $50,000 in September.

Formerly 92.1 Big Cat, WDLA-FM will feature programming from Bold Gold’s Thunder brand, offering “Lightning Hot Country” and The Morning Rumble with Therese Quinn, originating from Jeffersonville, NY.

WDLA-AM, previously CNY News, returns as Catskills News Talk, the Voice of Sullivan and the Catskills, anchored by Ciliberto & Friends with longtime broadcaster Paul Ciliberto. Both stations will deliver local coverage through Catskills News, community updates via RadioBOLD Info Central, and regional event listings with What’s Happening.

Bold Gold Media NY Region General Manager Dawn Ciorciari said, “There is something truly special about turning the lights back on for a local radio station. We are beyond excited to bring local radio back to life for the people of Walton and Delaware County; to once again give this community a local voice, a source of connection, and radio stations they can call their own.”